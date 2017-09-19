Canucks' Jonathan Dahlen: Will start season in minors
Dahlen will begin the 2016-17 season with AHL Utica, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.
Per Kuzma, Dahlen was held out of action while dealing with mononucleosis and was recently cleared of all symptoms. The Swedish winger has developed a reputation for being a dynamic playmaker, but at just 19 years old, he will need to take some time to adjust to the speed and skill of the North American game before making an impact with the big club.
