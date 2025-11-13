Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Activated and demoted
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Lekkerimaki will have to get back up to speed with the minor-league team after missing 12 straight games due to the injury. If he can perform well at Abbotsford, the 21-year-old could receive a call-up again later in the campaign.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Out another 2-3 weeks•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Departs Sunday's game early•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Deposits goal Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Shipped down to minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Chips in with helper•