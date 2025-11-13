default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lekkerimaki (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Lekkerimaki will have to get back up to speed with the minor-league team after missing 12 straight games due to the injury. If he can perform well at Abbotsford, the 21-year-old could receive a call-up again later in the campaign.

More News