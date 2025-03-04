Lekkerimaki was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

The Canucks returned Arshdeep Bains to the minors in a corresponding move. Lekkerimaki has 19 goals and 28 points in 32 minor-league outings this season. He has two goals, one assist, 16 shots on net and six hits in 11 NHL appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.