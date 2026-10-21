Lekkerimaki scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lekkerimaki has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of 11 games so far, including with a power-play point in each of the last two contests. The 22-year-old winger is getting a fair shake in the lineup this year, primarily in the middle six at even strength while featuring on the power play. He has three goals, four helpers, 16 shots, six hits and a minus-2 rating across 11 appearances. The seven points are already a career high, so it's only up from here for the talented Swede.