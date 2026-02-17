Lekkerimaki scored twice in AHL Abbotsford's 5-3 win over Ontario on Monday.

Lekkerimaki has earned three goals and an assist over four games while with Abbotsford during the NHL's Olympic break. He remains productive at the AHL level with 20 points in as many games this season. The 21-year-old is knocking on the door of a full-time role with Vancouver, which he could earn down the stretch, assuming he's recalled at some point following the break.