Lekkerimaki notched a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

Lekkerimaki helped out on a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. This ended a four-game slump for Lekkerimaki, who is seeing bottom-six minutes at even strength as well as a share of power-play time as he fills in for Nils Hoglander (undisclosed). For the season, Lekkerimaki has six points, 30 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-6 rating over 24 contests. Assuming he plays Sunday versus the Golden Knights, 2024-25 will officially count as the 20-year-old's rookie season.