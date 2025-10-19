Lekkerimaki left Sunday's game against the Canucks and won't return, the team announced.

Lekkerimaki, along with Filip Chytil, both won't return to Sunday's game due to injury. Lekkerimaki took a hard hit, played for a bit longer, but has been since ruled out. The 21-year-old drew into the lineup due to Brock Boeser (personal) being a late scratch, so now the Canucks are down to 10 healthy forwards for the time being.