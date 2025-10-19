Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Departs Sunday's game early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki left Sunday's game against the Canucks and won't return, the team announced.
Lekkerimaki, along with Filip Chytil, both won't return to Sunday's game due to injury. Lekkerimaki took a hard hit, played for a bit longer, but has been since ruled out. The 21-year-old drew into the lineup due to Brock Boeser (personal) being a late scratch, so now the Canucks are down to 10 healthy forwards for the time being.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Deposits goal Thursday•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Shipped down to minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Chips in with helper•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Scores in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Quickly returns to NHL•