Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Deposits goal Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.
Lekkerimaki stretched the Canucks' lead to 4-0 in the third period. The 21-year-old winger is getting the chance to fill a middle-six role from the start in 2025-26 after posting six points and averaging 12:30 of ice time over 24 games at the NHL level last year. He's off to a positive start, but he'll need to produce sustained offense to avoid getting sent back to AHL Abbotsford at some point this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Shipped down to minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Chips in with helper•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Scores in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Quickly returns to NHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Sent to AHL•