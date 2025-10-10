Lekkerimaki scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Lekkerimaki stretched the Canucks' lead to 4-0 in the third period. The 21-year-old winger is getting the chance to fill a middle-six role from the start in 2025-26 after posting six points and averaging 12:30 of ice time over 24 games at the NHL level last year. He's off to a positive start, but he'll need to produce sustained offense to avoid getting sent back to AHL Abbotsford at some point this season.