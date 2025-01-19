Now Playing

Lekkerimaki was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.

Lekkerimaki was a healthy scratch in Saturday's 3-2 win over Edmonton. He has two goals, one assist, six hits and 16 shots on net in 11 NHL appearances this season. The Canucks may recall Lekkerimaki ahead of Tuesday's home game versus Buffalo.

