Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Dropped to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki was assigned to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday.
During his recent stint at the NHL level, Lekkerimaki played in four straight games while posting one assist, one shot on net, one hit and one blocked shot. He has three goals and five points in five AHL appearances this season.
