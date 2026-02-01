Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: First goal since opening night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto.
It was Lekkerimaki's first goal since the season opener on Oct. 9. He has played 11 games this season. Lekkerimaki has 10 goals, six assists and 61 shots in 15 games in the AHL this season.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Recalled by Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Dropped to minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Summoned from AHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Two points in AHL loss•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Activated and demoted•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Out another 2-3 weeks•