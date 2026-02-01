default-cbs-image
Lekkerimaki scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout loss to Toronto.

It was Lekkerimaki's first goal since the season opener on Oct. 9. He has played 11 games this season. Lekkerimaki has 10 goals, six assists and 61 shots in 15 games in the AHL this season.

