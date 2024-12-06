Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

Lekkerimaki's demotion will likely see Max Sasson thrust into the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Friday. For his part, the 20-year-old Lekkerimaki has registered one goal, four hits and seven shots while averaging 14:48 of ice time in five outings. While he might not be in the lineup Friday, this likely won't be the last fantasy players see of Lekkerimaki at the NHL level.