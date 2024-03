Lekkerimaki will make the jump to North America, joining AHL Abbotsford from Orebro HK (Sweden), the club announced Monday.

Lekkerimaki -- who was selected 15th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft -- has been lighting it up in Sweden with 19 goals and 12 assists in 46 games for Orebro. The move to North America could open the door for the 19-year-old winger to at least get a look during training camp ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.