Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Heading to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Lekkerimaki had one goal over five games during this stint with the Canucks. The 21-year-old will get steady playing time in Abbotsford during the NHL's Olympic break. He'll likely be back with the big club ahead of its Feb. 25 game versus the Jets.
