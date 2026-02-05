default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.

Lekkerimaki had one goal over five games during this stint with the Canucks. The 21-year-old will get steady playing time in Abbotsford during the NHL's Olympic break. He'll likely be back with the big club ahead of its Feb. 25 game versus the Jets.

More News