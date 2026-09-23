Lekkerimaki has been impressive in training camp, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reported Friday.

Lekkerimaki is coming off of shoulder surgery that kept him limited in his offseason training up to July, but he's done well so far to make up ground in camp. He has been particularly impressive with his speed and fitness, per Drance. He has been skating alongside Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, a line that would be a young trio to stick together if head coach Manny Malhotra opts to stick to that combination. Lekkerimaki still has a long way to go to establish himself as a regular, but he's setting a good foundation heading into 2026-27.