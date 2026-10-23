Lekkerimaki scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added three hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Lekkerimaki continues to be a bright spot in what's shaping up to be another dark season in Vancouver. This was his first multi-point effort of the campaign, though he's been a beacon of consistency for a low-scoring team. Lekkerimaki is at four goals, five assists, 18 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating across 12 appearances so far, mainly in a middle-six role with power-play time.