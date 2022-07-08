Lekkerimaki was selected 15th overall by the Canucks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Lekkerimaki is creative and slick with the puck, but his best asset is his shot -- it's a rocket with laser accuracy. And like Patrik Laine, he can quietly slide into the perfect position and finish -- some of his junior goals were SportsCenter worthy. There are plenty of questions about Lekkerimaki's all-round game, frame and compete. And then there's his propensity to drift to the perimeter. But he already skates well enough and thinks the game like a pro, and with the right development, he'll be filling NHL nets in a few years. The Canucks will be thrilled Lekkerimaki slipped to them and they'll give him plenty of time to grow.