Lekkerimaki (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Monday, retroactive to Oct. 19.

Lekkerimaki exited Sunday's game against the Capitals due to an unspecified injury, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week after landing on injured reserve. An exact timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Joseph LaBate was recalled by the Canucks on Monday to help provide additional forward depth in Lekkerimaki's absence.