Lekkerimaki scored a power-play goal on two shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Lekkerimaki pulled Vancouver within one goal midway through the third period, finishing a passing sequence involving Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson with a one-timer from the faceoff circle. The young winger continues to receive opportunities alongside Vancouver's established offensive contributors, including significant power-play involvement, and his first-line role offers intriguing fantasy upside. This was his seventh goal of the season, so Lekkerimaki is a player worth keeping close tabs on in most formats.