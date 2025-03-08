Lekkerimaki was called up from AHL Abbotsford on Friday.
His demotion was a quick one to earn him playoff eligibility with Abbotsford. Lekkerimaki is expected to play on the second line Friday versus the Wild.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Sent to AHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Brought up from minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Dropped to AHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Recalled by Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Sent down to minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: First career multi-point effort•