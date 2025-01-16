Lekkerimaki was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Thursday.
Lekkerimaki was sent to the minors Wednesday but will rejoin the NHL club a day later. He's made 10 appearances for the Canucks this year, logging two goals, an assist, six hits, three blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-5 rating while averaging 13:52 of ice time.
