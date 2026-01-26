Lekkerimaki was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Monday.

Lekkerimaki was sent to the minors in early December, but he'll rejoin the NHL club nearly two months later to provide additional depth after Brock Boeser (head) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Lekkerimaki has appeared in eight games for Vancouver this season, recording a goal, an assist, six hits and three blocked shots while averaging 10:53 of ice time.