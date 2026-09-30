Lekkerimaki scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Oilers.

Lekkerimaki won a job on the top line in training camp, which could lead to a breakout campaign. Expectations can be tempered for now -- he saw just 12:36 of ice time in the season opener, but the 22-year-old could certainly grow into a larger role. Over the previous two years, Lekkerimaki has been limited to nine points over 37 NHL games, but he's often been confined to the bottom six. Keep an eye on his production as 2026-27 progresses.