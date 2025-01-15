Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Wednesday.
Considering the Canucks also demoted Max Sasson and Guillaume Brisebois on Wednesday, these moves are almost certainly cap-saving measures. As such, don't be surprised to see Lekkerimaki back on the NHL roster ahead of Thursday's clash with the Kings.
