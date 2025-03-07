Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Friday.

This might just be a paper move so that Lekkerimaki maintains eligibility to play in the AHL for the rest of the season. He has two goals and three points in 12 outings with Vancouver in 2024-25. Lekkerimaki has also contributed 19 goals and 28 points in 32 appearances with Abbotsford.