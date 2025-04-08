Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.
While not mathematically eliminated, the Canucks are essentially a lock to miss the playoffs, so this move was presumably made to allow Lekkerimaki to gear up for the AHL playoffs. If this was his final stint with the big club, Lekkerimaki will conclude his rookie season having produced three goals and six points over 24 NHL appearances. The 20-year-old is a strong candidate to earn a full-time role with Vancouver in 2025-26.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Chips in with helper•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Scores in shootout win•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Quickly returns to NHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Sent to AHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Brought up from minors•