Lekkerimaki was reassigned to AHL Abbotsford on Tuesday.

While not mathematically eliminated, the Canucks are essentially a lock to miss the playoffs, so this move was presumably made to allow Lekkerimaki to gear up for the AHL playoffs. If this was his final stint with the big club, Lekkerimaki will conclude his rookie season having produced three goals and six points over 24 NHL appearances. The 20-year-old is a strong candidate to earn a full-time role with Vancouver in 2025-26.