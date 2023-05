Lekkerimaki signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Vancouver on Saturday.

Lekkerimaki was selected 15th overall in the 2022 Draft. He played for Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Allvenskan league in 2022-23, tallying three times with six assists in 29 regular-season games. He was great in the playoffs, scoring five times with 10 assists in 15 games. The 18-year-old may need time in the minors next season but will eventually be a top-six forward with the Canucks, as he has a tremendous shot.