Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Summoned from AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki was recalled from AHL Abbotsford on Saturday.
The Canucks returned goalie Jiri Patera to the minors in a corresponding move. Lekkerimaki has one goal, three shots on net, two blocked shots and five hits in four NHL outings this season. He will be an option for Saturday's game against the Kings, but it's unclear if he will be in the lineup.
