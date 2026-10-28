Lekkerimaki scored twice on four shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Lekkerimaki scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation before helping out on Filip Hronek's tally in overtime. With seven points over his last five games, Lekkerimaki is starting to shine in a top-six role. He's at six goals, six assists, 23 shots on net, 11 hits and a minus-1 rating over 14 appearances this season. It won't go that well all year for the 22-year-old, but this is shaping up to be his breakout year in Vancouver.