Lekkerimaki scored a goal and on three shots and added an assist in AHL Abbotsford's 5-2 loss to Coachella Valley on Sunday.

Lekkerimaki was activated from injured reserve and sent down Wednesday, and he's played in two games since recovering from an undisclosed injury. The 21-year-old will bolster Abbotsford's depleted lineup for a while, but it's likely he'll get the call to come back to Vancouver at some point. Lekkerimaki had a goal in four NHL games prior to his injury and was seeing middle-six usage.