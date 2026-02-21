Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Undergoing season-ending surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lekkerimaki will undergo shoulder surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK reports Saturday.
Lekkerimaki was selected 15th overall in 2022 and played 13 games at the NHL level this season, tallying a pair of goals and one assist. He managed 13 goals and seven assists in 21 AHL games before his injury. It's unclear if he will be ready for training camp in September, but he will compete for an NHL roster spot if he's healthy.
More News
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Buries two goals for Abbotsford•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Heading to AHL•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: First goal since Opening Night•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Recalled by Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Dropped to minors•
-
Canucks' Jonathan Lekkerimaki: Summoned from AHL•