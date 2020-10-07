Jurmo was drafted 82nd overall by the Canucks at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Jurmo is a highly mobile defenseman with excellent size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds). He has the foot speed to skate the puck out of his own zone and makes good defensive reads. Jurmo's offensive arsenal is a bit limited, as he prefers to keep things simple as opposed to making a potential highlight reel play. But some scouts see the potential for improvement in that area. Should he continue to progress, Jurmo has the look of a potential second-pairing defender at the NHL level. That's a nice get for Vancouver at this point in the draft.