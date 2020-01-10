Play

Benn was released from the press box for Thursday's loss in Florida.

Benn had been a healthy scratch for the past six contests, but entered the lineup as the Canucks needed to change things defensively after allowing nine goals to Tampa Tuesday night. Benn posted two hits, a block, and a minus-1 rating. With just six points in 38 outings, Benn doesn't offer much fantasy value.

More News
Our Latest Stories