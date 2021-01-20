Benn (COVID-19 protocol) has cleared the protocol and joined his teammates for Wednesday's game-day skate, Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Sun reports.

Benn will be eligible to play as soon as Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be in the lineup or if the Canucks will opt to give the veteran blueliner some more time to get up to speed before throwing Benn into game action.