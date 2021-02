Benn notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Benn drew the only helper on Brandon Sutter's opening tally at 3:38 of the first period. The 33-year-old Benn has five points, 24 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 16 games this season. He's probably not going to score enough to roster in standard fantasy formats, but his solid non-scoring numbers could potentially help in deeper formats.