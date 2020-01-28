Canucks' Jordie Benn: Continues to watch from press box
Benn has appeared in just one of Vancouver's past 13 games.
Benn has lost his role on the bottom pairing to Oscar Fantenberg. He's appeared in 38 contests collecting six assists along the way. With the Canucks on a three-game winning streak, it may be a while before Benn re-enters the lineup.
