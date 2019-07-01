Benn signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Canucks on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

With Vancouver opting not to tender a qualifying offer to Ben Hutton, Canucks GM Jim Benning has courted a 31-year-old left-shooting blueliner in Benn, who had a career year offensively with Montreal in 2018-19 -- he banked five goals and 17 assists to complement a robust plus-14 rating. There's still not much fantasy value to be extracted from Benn, but he figures to be an asset for the Canucks as a no-frills defender who can handle 18-odd minutes on a per-game basis.