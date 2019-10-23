Benn had two assists with one shot on goal and three blocks in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

The points were Benn's first as a Canuck and helped buoy a third-period explosion for Vancouver, which rallied from a 2-0 deficit. The 32-year-old is a third-pairing defenseman for the Canucks after spending the past three seasons in Montreal. He had a career-high 22 points in 81 games last season but probably shouldn't be expected to replicate that in his current role.