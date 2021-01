Benn provided an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

A shot attempt from Benn was deflected in by Zack MacEwen for the Canucks' third tally. The 33-year-old Benn has contributed an assist in three out of five games since he entered the lineup. He's also been steady defensively with a plus-7 rating and 12 blocked shots this season.