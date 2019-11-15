Canucks' Jordie Benn: Helper and fight Thursday
Benn registered an assist and a fighting major in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.
Benn was playing against his first NHL team and didn't hesitate to make an impact. He set up Troy Stecher's second-period goal and dropped the mitts with Denis Gurianov in the first period as well. Benn has just three assists in 20 games, to go with 19 hits, 25 blocked shots and 11 PIM.
More News
-
Canucks' Jordie Benn: First points with new club•
-
Canucks' Jordie Benn: Searching for first point•
-
Canucks' Jordie Benn: Finds home in Vancouver•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Expected to hit free agency•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Helping hand in win•
-
Canadiens' Jordie Benn: Finds goal column in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.