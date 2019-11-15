Benn registered an assist and a fighting major in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Benn was playing against his first NHL team and didn't hesitate to make an impact. He set up Troy Stecher's second-period goal and dropped the mitts with Denis Gurianov in the first period as well. Benn has just three assists in 20 games, to go with 19 hits, 25 blocked shots and 11 PIM.