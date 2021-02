Benn posted an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Benn collected the secondary helper on Elias Pettersson's first-period tally. The 33-year-old is up to six points, 19 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots in 17 appearances this season. He's still more of a defensive player, but the occasional contributions on offense may give him some appeal in deep formats.