Canucks' Jordie Benn: Misses practice Monday
Benn (illness) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Benn could miss his first game of the season if he's unable to feel better for Tuesday's matchup against the Maple Leafs. The veteran blueliner isn't a regular in the point column, but he's currently on a three-game point streak (three assists). If Benn's unable to go, Jalen Chatfield is slated to make his NHL debut.
