Benn potted a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Benn entered Monday with just six assists through 39 appearances. The 32-year-old defenseman has now added 57 blocked shots, 55 shots on net and 37 hits this season. He plays mostly on the third pairing and isn't likely to help fantasy owners much.

