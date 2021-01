Benn posted an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Senators.

In three games since Benn joined the lineup, he has two assists, a plus-5 rating and nine blocked shots. He's filled a significant second-pairing role with Travis Hamonic (upper body) on injured reserve. Benn isn't likely to be a regular on the scoresheet, but his defensive output should remain fairly steady as he counterbalances the attack-minded Quinn Hughes.