Benn scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Benn struck just 1:46 into the first period, set up by Bo Horvat. The 33-year-old Benn had gone scoreless in his previous eight games in February, posting an ugly minus-8 rating in that span. He now has four points, 15 shots on goal, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 14 appearances overall.