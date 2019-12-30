Canucks' Jordie Benn: Pushed down depth chart
Benn has been demoted to the seventh defenseman on the Canucks.
Benn played in the first 37 games for Vancouver, but has watched the most recent two from the press box. The Canucks defense is now fully healthy, and Oscar Fantenberg has surpassed Benn on the third pairing. Benn had limited value in having just six assists on the season. If you were relying on his 30 hits and 54 blocks, you may want to look elsewhere.
