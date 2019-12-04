Canucks' Jordie Benn: Records assist in win
Benn notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
Benn has posted helpers in consecutive games to raise his season output to five assists through 29 outings. The 32-year-old is up to 38 shots on goal and 26 hits as well.
