Canucks' Jordie Benn: Searching for first point
Benn has gone scoreless in his first five games with Vancouver.
Benn isn't an offensive-minded blue liner, but he produced a respectable 22 points during the 2018-19 campaign. His main value comes from his peripherals, where he has seven hits and four blocks. Should he see more ice time than the 15:32 he's seeing on average so far, his numbers are bound to increase.
