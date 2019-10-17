Benn has gone scoreless in his first five games with Vancouver.

Benn isn't an offensive-minded blue liner, but he produced a respectable 22 points during the 2018-19 campaign. His main value comes from his peripherals, where he has seven hits and four blocks. Should he see more ice time than the 15:32 he's seeing on average so far, his numbers are bound to increase.

More News
Our Latest Stories