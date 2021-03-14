Benn notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Oilers.

Benn played only 11:53 in the contest, a season low for the Canadian defenseman. He made the most of limited ice time by setting up his defense partner Tyler Myers for the game-winning goal. The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Benn, who now has seven points, 30 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 25 games. He only sees third-pairing minutes -- Benn isn't likely to score enough to help in fantasy.