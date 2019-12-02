Canucks' Jordie Benn: Shows willingness to shoot
Benn posted an assist and a game-high seven shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
With Alexander Edler (upper body) out, Benn skated over 20 minutes for just the fifth time in 28 appearances. The 32-year-old has produced four assists, 40 blocked shots and 35 shots on goal this year. He's a mostly defensive player, and it's unlikely a temporarily expanded role will cause much growth in the offensive side of his game.
